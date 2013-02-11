Meatless Monday Recipe: Couscous Tabbouleh

This bright, fragrant, dish is loaded with fresh vegetables, herbs, and whole grains.

Tabbouleh, traditionally made with bulgur, is a classic Middle Eastern salad. Couscous Tabbouleh, our Meatless Monday Recipe, is an alternative to traditional recipes and contains whole-wheat couscous, which is packed with fiber (5g per serving) to keep you full.

Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion, are key players in this recipe, but it also gets a tangy, fresh flavor from the lemon juice, mint, parsley, and a heart-healthy dose of olive oil.

With only 170 calories per 1-cup serving, you can add a few healthy side dishes without feeling guilty!

This dish pairs well with this Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus with pita wedges, or a light falafel dish.

Try this recipe: Couscous Tabbouleh

