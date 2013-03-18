Meatless Monday Recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast

Add a little crunch to your day with this vegetarian-friendly breakfast recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast. Cornflakes add a crisp and crumbly texture to traditional French toast, which can often get soggy fast. Top with blueberries, strawberries, or bananas for extra antioxidants.

Ashley Macha
March 18, 2013


Add a little crunch to your day with this vegetarian-friendly breakfast recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast.

Cornflakes add a crisp and crumbly texture to traditional French toast, which can often get soggy fast. Top with blueberries, strawberries, or bananas for extra antioxidants.

Don't have cornflakes on hand? Try another favorite breakfast cereal; look for whole grain ingredients, such as oats, barley, and brown rice.

For extra protein, add two scrambled eggs on the side for approximately 289 calories per serving.

Ingredients: Cornflakes, eggs, low-fat milk, vanilla extract, whole-wheat bread, butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit

Try this recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up