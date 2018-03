You might think meatballs rank high on the scale of unhealthy food options, but these recipes will make you think again. Fortified with healthy swaps and add-ins, these meatball recipes will fill you up with protein and nutrients while you satisfy your comfort food craving.

Click through for new-and-improved classic spaghetti and meatball recipes, as well as innovative dishes that give meatballs a whole new meaning, such as Mediterranean Meatballs and Turkey Meatballs in Pitas. If you love a meatball hero but don’t want to deal with unhealthy fats, we have a skinny Italian Meatball Sandwich that you’ll love without the inevitable guilt you’d feel after eating other versions.

Even on a busy night, you’ll be amazed by how quick and easy it is to whip up the simpler meals on this hot list. If you’re looking to jazz it up in the kitchen with a truly gourmet experience, our meatball-making game plan here has got you covered, too.

Pick your favorite recipe and give it a go to get the delicious results that you’ll want to share with others and go back to again and again. Toss these meatballs into your favorite pasta and make sure you serve them up warm – there’s nothing like slicing into a steaming-good helping of meatballs.