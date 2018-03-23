13 Overnight Oats Recipes to Meal Prep Like a Pinterest Pro

Mornings can be rough. All you want to do is hit snooze, yet your stomach is inevitably growling. Calm your belly and fuel up with a hearty bowl of overnight oats. Prepped the night before, these simple, nutritious meals pack fiber and flavor in a container you can easily take on the go if you need to.

Peanut Butter Cup

In our objective, completely unbiased opinion, peanut butter and chocolate is the world’s best combo. If you agree (or just have a hankering for some Reese’s in the morning), try this recipe from Chelsea’s Messy Kitchen.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

One of your favorite sorta healthy indulgences can be your new favorite breakfast. Fit Foodie Finds came up with this satiating, delicious start to the day that combines chocolate protein powder, cocoa powder, and strawberries.

Vanilla

This recipe from Kristine in Between is anything but vanilla. Nuts, chia seeds, and fresh fruit add flavor and nutrition to a superfood-rich overnight oats option.

Chai Spiced

Your regular order at Starbucks is even more delicious when paired with oats. This recipe from Flavor the Moments will make you excited to wake up every day.

Cinnamon Apple Pie

You don’t have to wait for next year’s T-day to add this recipe to your meal rotation. Life Made Sweeter's creation brings a Thanksgiving-inspired treat into a cute on-the-go mason jar.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Breakfast is now peanut butter jelly time! The classic combination gets a yummy update, thanks to this recipe from Heavenlynn Healthy.

Espresso

Skip your caramel macchiato and dive into this bowl of espresso overnight oats with salted date caramel, courtesy of Fit Foodie Finds.

Healthy Cinnamon Roll

You won’t feel like you’re missing out on your daily carb bomb cinnamon roll with this revamped recipe from Happy Healthy Motivated.

Chocolate Cherry

This recipe from Katalyst Health pits (ha!) two delicious foods in one bowl for a hearty yet decadent morning meal.

Matcha

Providing an instant boost of energy and flavor, this matcha-vanilla recipe from Tuulia will make you leap out of bed to wolf it down.

Banana Bread

Just because you’re making a gluten-free meal doesn’t mean you have to compromise on taste. This banana bread-inspired recipe from Lemons + Zest will leave you craving a second slice, er, bowl.

Blueberry Pancake

Don’t you wish you had an extra few minutes to throw some pancake mix on the griddle? This blueberry pancake overnight oats recipe from A Cookie Named Desire is the next best thing.

Grilled Avocado and Chili-Spiced Egg

Sweet breakfasts not really your thing? Go savory with Cooking Light’s grilled avocado and chili-spiced egg recipe.

Hungry yet? All you need is a plastic or glass container, rolled oats, and any of the ingredients listed in the recipes above. Soon enough, people will be pinning your overnight oats concoctions.