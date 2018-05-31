10 Ingredients Meal Prep Pros Always Have in Their Kitchen

Invest a bit of energy into meal prep and you’ll get perfectly portioned meals, trim your food costs (no more impulse takeout!), and reduce time spent cooking during the week. But all these benefits are only possible if you do the prep work—chopping, cooking, portioning, and, of course, going grocery shopping for ingredients. A well-stocked kitchen is an essential early step in the meal-prep process.

That doesn't mean that you should prep and eat the same dishes week after week. “It’s great to have recipes that you don’t even have to think about, that you know the whole family likes, and that you can easily prep in advance, but it becomes easy to fall into a rut when these are all you make,” says Autumn Ehsaei, RDN. She recommends trying a new recipe each week—this diversifies your meal lineup, as well as your nutritional intake.

Regardless of what recipes are on your meal plan for the week, some foods are no-brainers for meal-preppers to keep on hand. Here are the ones that nutritionists and dietitians recommend you keep in your cabinets, fridge, and freezer at all times.

