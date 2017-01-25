This Matcha Chia Pudding Is Loaded With Antioxidants and Fiber 

If you follow healthy-food trendsetters on Instagram, you've no doubt come across an abundance of mint-green-hued foods made with matcha. This green tea powder is hugely trendy, and with good reason: It's even more loaded with antioxidants than regular green tea. We also love its unique rich, grassy, ever-so-slightly bitter flavor.

Another huge trend: Chia pudding. Search #chiapudding on Instagram and you'll find more than 298,000 posts. The little super-seeds are chock-full of fiber, and because they bind up a ton of liquid, they're really filling, so they make a great breakfast or snack.

We combined matcha and chia—and added the ultra-healthy spice ginger (both fresh and powdered)—to create this good-for-you pudding with a kick.

Our version is not very sweet, so if you like a sweeter flavor, go ahead and drizzle on more honey.

RELATED: 10 Healthy Chia Seed Recipes

Double Ginger-Matcha Chia Pudding

Serves: 2

2 cups unsweetened almond milk (or other milk of choice)

1–2 Tbsp. raw honey

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. matcha powder

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup (104g) chia seeds

Toasted unsweetened coconut, for topping, optional

Instructions

In a blender, blend milk, honey, both gingers, matcha and salt until smooth (start with 1 Tbsp. honey. Taste at this stage and add more if you like it sweeter). Add chia seeds and stir well. Pour into 2 small bowls, cover and refrigerate overnight (at least 6 hours). Check it after an hour; if the seeds have sunk to the bottom, give the puddings a stir to incorporate them. Just before serving, top puddings with toasted coconut, if desired.

NOTE: You can also blend in the chia seeds if you prefer a smoother pudding. If you leave the seeds whole, you get more of a tapioca-like consistency.