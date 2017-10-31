8 of the Best Healthy Mashed Potato Recipes Ever

With their butter, whole milk, and loads of salt, mashed potato recipes usually get left out of the more nutrition-minded cookbooks. But it’s possible to enjoy healthy mashed potatoes with just a few simple tweaks. Our best mashed potato recipes are lighter in fat and calories without skimping on taste or creaminess. You can make one of these dishes to feed a crowd for a festive holiday meal or whip up a batch for a satisfying weeknight dinner. Whether you’re a traditionalist or like a little extra flavor, there’s something for everyone here: garlic mashed potatoes, buttermilk mashed potatoes, and even a sweet potato mash.
You don't have to resort to the boxed flakes for mashed potatoes that are ready in a flash. These cook in just 20 minutes. Pairing potatoes with garlic unleashes even more immune-boosting benefits–and a flavorful kick.
Ingredients: Red potatoes, garlic, low-fat milk, butter, salt, black pepper
Just a little bit of buttermilk, butter, and milk, plus a few cloves of fresh garlic–all for less than 125 calories per serving–will make this recipe an instant favorite. You can cook and refrigerate these spuds the day before if you're prepping for a festive meal.
Ingredients: Yukon gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, garlic cloves, salt, low-fat milk, butter, low-fat buttermilk, cooking spray, chives
Potatoes and leeks are a match made in culinary heaven. Leeks have many of the same health-promoting properties of onions and garlic, but with a much subtler flavor. The Russet potatoes offer almost double the antioxidants in plain white or red spuds.
This is the perfect next-day recipe for leftover sweet potatoes, but if you want to make them fresh, just bake for 30 to 35 minutes at 450°. That orange hue means loads of vitamin A, a nutrient essential for maintaining your skin, vision, and immune system.
Whether or not you make these lean mini meat loaves, this corn-and-potatoes side dish is a stellar choice. It's simple–you'll steam the spuds for just 25 minutes–and unique, thanks to the addition of corn kernels to your mash. The corn adds some fiber and a touch of natural sweetness, plus a satisfying crunch to offset all that creaminess.
Ingredients: White bread, lean ground beef, parsley, salt, pepper, egg whites, red potatoes, corn kernels, butter
This lighter version of mashed potatoes gets its creaminess not from milk or butter but from olive oil and water. Paired with steak, this hearty meal still delivers plenty of flavor, plus satisfying protein and fat.
Ingredients: Red onion, lemon juice, sugar, dried rosemary, dried thyme, salt, black pepper, olive oil, flank steak, baking potatoes, green beans