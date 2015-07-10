5 New Waters to Try That Go Way Beyond Coconut

Plain old water is awesome for your bodyâwe all know that. (To recap: H2O helps with digestion, keeps your skin looking good, and may even help with weight loss.)

That said, some people just arenât that into it, maybe because of the taste, or the lack thereof. Here's a potential solution for the meh-about-water types: plant-based versions. If you're not regularly downing nature's clear stuff, testing these waters could get you closer to your fluid goal; some may even give you bonus health perks. (Donât go on a guzzle binge, thoughâunlike actual water, these all contain sugar, some more than others.)

Here, five new-to-the-market varietiesâbeyond coconutâthat might tempt your water-hating tastebuds:

Maple water

Try: DrinkMaple ($42 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)

The sugar factor: 5 grams in a 12-ounce bottle

What to know: Youâll get a slight hint of sweetness from this water tapped from maple trees. There are no ingredients added, and itâs not sticky like sap or syrup.

Cactus water

Try: Caliwater ($35 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)

The sugar factor: 9 grams in an 11.2-ounce bottle

What to know: Itâs made from prickly pear cactus puree, along with its extract. Prickly pear water, specifically, may boast antioxidants like betalains.

Photo: courtesy of Caliwater

Birch tree water

Try:Â Byarozavik Birch Tree WaterÂ ($42; amazon.com)

The sugar factor: 18 grams in a 17-ounce bottle

What to know: This traditional Scandinavian water comes from birch tree sap, which is slightly syrupy, but still goes down practically like water, and contains trace amounts of minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, and magnesium.

Photo: courtesy of Byarozavik

Watermelon water

Try: WTRMLN WTR ($53 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)

The sugar factor: 18 grams in a 12-ounce bottle

What to know: Just three ingredients go into this cold-pressed water (thatâs technically a juice, but with less sugar than most): watermelon flesh, watermelon rind, and lemonâi.e., no extra sugar is added.

Photo: courtesy of WTRMLN WR

Aloe vera water

Try: Aloe Gloe ($29 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)

The sugar factor: 8 grams in a 15.2-ounce bottle

What to know: The drink is made with organic aloe vera leaf gel powder (which apparently is a thing?). Thatâs combined with water, cane sugar, and Stevia.

Photo: courtesy of Aloe Gloe

