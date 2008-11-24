

By Yunhee Kim

From Health magazine

Nuts + maple syrup + butter + cinnamon + chili powder = Maple-Spiced Nuts

Drowning in extra nuts from gift baskets? Use them in this tasty recipe that’s great as a low-sodium snack or for giving as gifts. Plus, the nuts are full of heart-healthy fats and magnesium, while the spice mixture contains antioxidant-rich cinnamon.

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and bake 1 1/2 cups nuts for 10 minutes; remove to cool slightly. Heat 1/2 cup maple syrup in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly; bring to a low boil, and stir in 1 tablespoon butter. Add nuts, and stir until coated; let cool. Combine 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 1 tablespoon chili powder (less if you don’t want it spicy) in a bowl. Remove nuts from the maple mixture with a slotted spoon, and toss in the spice mixture. Lay nuts on a baking sheet, and sprinkle with a little sea salt; let dry. Store in an airtight container for up to 10 days.

It makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 ounce).

Nutrition:

Calories 149; Fat 10g (sat 2g, mono 6g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 14g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 10mg; Calcium 30mg