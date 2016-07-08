How to Make a Mango-Avocado Margarita

Here’s a healthier way to enjoy your evening cocktail. By using avocado, mango, and orange juice you’ll get a big dose of essential vitamins and minerals that help fight wrinkles and cancer. Watch the video to see a demonstration.

Ingredients

2 cups ice cubes

1 cup chopped peeled mango (about 1 large)

6 Tbsp. chopped ripe peeled avocado

6 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/4 cup tequila

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons Triple Sec (orange-flavored liqueur)

4 lime wedges (optional)

Preparation

1. Combine first 8 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth.

2. Divide the mixture evenly among 4 glasses. Serve drinks with lime wedges, if desired. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information

Calories per serving: 162

Calories from fat per serving: 22 %

Fat per serving: 4 g

Saturated fat per serving: 1.1 g

Monounsaturated fat per serving: 2.1 g

Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 0.7 g

Protein per serving: 1.1 g

Carbohydrate per serving: 23 g

Fiber per serving: 1.7 g

Cholesterol per serving: 0.0 mg

Iron per serving: 0.1 mg

Sodium per serving: 2 mg

Calcium per serving: 10 mg