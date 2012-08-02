Make Your Own Low-Sugar, Super-Spicy Ginger Ale



This summer I challenged myself to make my own low-cost, healthy versions of foods I usually buy or enjoy in restaurants.

My inspiration has ranged from curiosity (could I really make my own ceviche?) to frustration (a bag of granola is $6.99! That's crazy).

My own granola was easy as pie (in fact, easier) and cost pennies per serving. Amy's homemade ceviche, while not cheap, cost a fraction of what I would pay at the latest Peruvian hotspot downtown.

Now, inspired by news of the health benefits of ginger, as well as the two knobs of less-than-fresh ginger in my fridge, I embarked on making my own low-sugar, super-spicy ginger ale that has half the calories of the bottled kind.

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup peeled, sliced fresh ginger

1 cup water

12 cups club soda, chilled

12 lemon slices or candied ginger pieces

Combine the sugar, ginger, and water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes; strain through a fine sieve into a pitcher, and cool. Add the club soda; garnish with lemon or candied ginger. Note: Syrup can be made and refrigerated, then combined with soda 1 serving at a time, using 2 tablespoons syrup per 1 cup soda.

The results: spectacularly refreshing! Try it!