Make This Tonight: 5-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Black Bean Quesadilla

Who doesn't love a good quesadilla? This recipe requires only five flavor-packed--and nutrient-rich--ingredients and comes together in no time at all. It's guaranteed to become a weeknight dinner staple!
Ingredients:
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and mashed
- 1/2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup canned diced tomatoes and chilies, drained
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 medium flour tortillas
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Combine sweet potatoes, beans, and Rotel in large mixing bowl.
- Spray a cooking sheet with non-stick spray and place two of the tortillas on it, side-by-side. Sprinkle each tortilla with 1/4 cup of shredded cheese.
- Divide sweet potato mixture in half and spread (approximately 3/4 cup) on each tortilla. Then, cover with the remaining tortillas, press to spread sweet potato mixture evenly to the edges, and lightly spray the tops with non-stick cooking spray.
- Cook quesadillas in oven for 12-14 minutes until the tops of tortillas start to lightly brown.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool for a 2-3 minutes before cutting.
- Serve with guacamole, sour cream, or your other favorite toppings.
Makes 2 servings
