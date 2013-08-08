Make These 5 Great Recipes for National Zucchini Day

Did you know the largest zucchini ever recorded was nearly 8 feet long? You might not be able to grow a zucchini that big, but if you garden, you probably have enough of this summer staple in August for yourself and half the neighborhood. In fact, August 8 is National Zucchini Day--what better day to celebrate one of our favorite veggies?

Not only is zucchini easy to grow, it's also low in calories and rich in vitamin C. Need some new ideas for cooking it? Here are some delicious and nutritious zucchini recipes that highlight the flavor of this summer squash.

Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Salad

Photo: Yunhee Kim

This simple veggie recipe uses thinly sliced zucchini and yellow squash with a variety of flavor enhancers like sugar, salt, cider vinegar, and fresh lemon juice. We love the mozzarella cheese that tops off the dish.

Calories: 159

Ingredients: Cider vinegar, sugar, salt, zucchini, yellow squash, mozzarella cheese, fresh lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil

Try this recipe: Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Salad

Zucchini Fries

Photo: Lee Harrelson

Want the crunchy, crisp taste of French fries, without the guilt? Try these homemade zucchini fries. They're delicious and because they are baked instead of fried, they can be a healthy snack.

Ingredients: Zucchini, egg white, milk, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, vegetable cooking spray

Try this recipe: Zucchini Fries

Black Bean and Zucchini Quesadillas

Photo: Jim Bathie

We love healthy Mexican food! And this zucchini and black bean quesadilla certainly fits the bill. It uses 5 simple ingredients and delivers 13 grams of fiber.

Calories: 400

Ingredients: Black beans, salsa, zucchini, tortillas, cheddar cheese

Try this recipe: Black Bean and Zucchini Quesadilla

Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese

Photo: The Food You Crave

These 80-calorie roll ups taste as if you're breaking your diet. Trust us, you won't be! This low-carb treat is made with fresh goat cheese, which has only 2 grams of saturated fat per serving.

Calories: 80

Ingredients: Zucchini, olive oil, salt, black pepper, goat cheese, fresh parsley, fresh lemon juice, baby spinach, basil leaves

Try this recipe: Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese

Campanelle with Summer Vegetables

Photo: Leigh Beisch

This seasonal pasta dish packs lots of veggies into every bite. We love the fresh asparagus, peas, broccoli, and zucchini that make this pasta dish so good for you.

Calories: 354

Ingredients: Campanelle, broccoli florets, green peas, zucchini, asparagus, crumbled feta, salt, dried oregano, lemon juice, lemon rind

Try this recipe: Campanelle with Summer Vegetables

Read more: