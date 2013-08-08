Make These 5 Great Recipes for National Zucchini Day

August 8 is National Zucchini Day--what better day to celebrate one of our favorite veggies? Not only is zucchini easy to grow, it's also low in calories and rich in vitamin C. Here are some delicious and nutritious zucchini recipes that highlight the flavor of this summer squash.
Did you know the largest zucchini ever recorded was nearly 8 feet long? You might not be able to grow a zucchini that big, but if you garden, you probably have enough of this summer staple in August for yourself and half the neighborhood. In fact, August 8 is National Zucchini Day--what better day to celebrate one of our favorite veggies?
Not only is zucchini easy to grow, it's also low in calories and rich in vitamin C. Need some new ideas for cooking it? Here are some delicious and nutritious zucchini recipes that highlight the flavor of this summer squash.
Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Salad
Photo: Yunhee Kim
This simple veggie recipe uses thinly sliced zucchini and yellow squash with a variety of flavor enhancers like sugar, salt, cider vinegar, and fresh lemon juice. We love the mozzarella cheese that tops off the dish.
Calories: 159
Ingredients: Cider vinegar, sugar, salt, zucchini, yellow squash, mozzarella cheese, fresh lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil
Try this recipe: Marinated Zucchini and Yellow Squash Salad
Zucchini Fries
Photo: Lee Harrelson
Want the crunchy, crisp taste of French fries, without the guilt? Try these homemade zucchini fries. They're delicious and because they are baked instead of fried, they can be a healthy snack.
Ingredients: Zucchini, egg white, milk, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, vegetable cooking spray
Try this recipe: Zucchini Fries
Black Bean and Zucchini Quesadillas
Photo: Jim Bathie
We love healthy Mexican food! And this zucchini and black bean quesadilla certainly fits the bill. It uses 5 simple ingredients and delivers 13 grams of fiber.
Calories: 400
Ingredients: Black beans, salsa, zucchini, tortillas, cheddar cheese
Try this recipe: Black Bean and Zucchini Quesadilla
Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese
Photo: The Food You Crave
These 80-calorie roll ups taste as if you're breaking your diet. Trust us, you won't be! This low-carb treat is made with fresh goat cheese, which has only 2 grams of saturated fat per serving.
Calories: 80
Ingredients: Zucchini, olive oil, salt, black pepper, goat cheese, fresh parsley, fresh lemon juice, baby spinach, basil leaves
Try this recipe: Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese
Campanelle with Summer Vegetables
Photo: Leigh Beisch
This seasonal pasta dish packs lots of veggies into every bite. We love the fresh asparagus, peas, broccoli, and zucchini that make this pasta dish so good for you.
Calories: 354
Ingredients: Campanelle, broccoli florets, green peas, zucchini, asparagus, crumbled feta, salt, dried oregano, lemon juice, lemon rind
Try this recipe: Campanelle with Summer Vegetables
