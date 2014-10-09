Make Cornbread Muffins Healthier With Broccoli

When you look at country star and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, isn’t “wholesome” one of the first words that springs to mind? The sweet-faced 20-year-old seems precisely like the kind of guy who would show up with a panful of his grandma’s cornbread made with broccoli.

Now I love the idea of putting broccoli in cornbread—the fiber boost makes it more filling, and broccoli is more appetizing when it’s surrounded by sweet corn goodness. But why load it up with butter and eggs? I worked some broccoli into my favorite cornbread base, and then I baked it in a muffin pan for portion-controlled comfort food!

Keep this recipe on hand for those upcoming holiday dinners.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Check out the recipe for Hungry Girl’s Broccoli Cornbread Muffins at PEOPLE Great Ideas.



