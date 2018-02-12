3 Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Easy Morning Meals

These easy make-ahead morning meals are packed with protein to fuel your day.

More
Beth Lipton
February 12, 2018
1 of 3

Spinach-Feta Mini Frittatas

Try this recipe: Spinach-Feta Mini Frittatas

Spinach and feta are a winning combination, and in these mini frittatas, they become a delicious bite-sized breakfast. Pack them in a small plastic bag to take on-the-go.

Ingredients: Avocado oil, shallots, baby spinach, sea salt, black pepper, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, eggs, plain whole-milk yogurt, oregano

Calories: 226

Advertisement
2 of 3

Tofu Scramble–Stuffed Peppers

Try this recipe: Tofu Scramble-Stuffed Peppers

Let the baked peppers cool completely, then cover them and refrigerate. You can easily reheat them in the microwave or toaster oven when you're ready to make this simple dish.

Ingredients: Red bell peppers, avocado oil, onion, broccoli slaw, carrots, hemp seeds, fresh ginger, sea salt, curry powder, ground turmeric, ground cumin, black pepper, chili powder, extra-firm tofu, coconut aminos or tamari, fresh cilantro

Calories: 260

3 of 3

Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Try this recipe: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Let the pancakes cool completely then save future prep time by wrapping them in plastic and refrigerating or freezing. You can reheat them in a skillet or toaster oven when you're ready to serve.

Ingredients: Coconut flour, arrowroot, lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, baking soda, sea salt, eggs, ricotta cheese, whole milk, pure maple syrup, chia seeds, avocado oil

Calories: 358

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up