3 Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Easy Morning Meals

Try this recipe: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Let the pancakes cool completely then save future prep time by wrapping them in plastic and refrigerating or freezing. You can reheat them in a skillet or toaster oven when you're ready to serve.

Ingredients: Coconut flour, arrowroot, lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, baking soda, sea salt, eggs, ricotta cheese, whole milk, pure maple syrup, chia seeds, avocado oil

Calories: 358