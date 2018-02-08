8 To-Go Containers That Make Bringing Lunch to Work So Much Easier

Tote your leftovers to work with clever storage solutions that keep food tasting fresh.
Bringing food to work isn't just an easy way to save money—it also ensures you'll be eating healthy come noon. But keeping your food fresh and crisp and not a soggy mess (we’re looking at you, salad!) requires the right storage containers. So to help get you on track, we’ve rounded up the eight best lunch containers to keep your leftovers tasting better.
1
OXO Good Grips On-The-Go Salad Container
Skip the overpriced salad you usually buy for one you’ve made at home with this BPA-free container. It keeps wet ingredients (think chicken, tomatoes) separated from your lettuce to make sure you get the crunchiest salad. Plus, a dressing container negates the need to lug in a big bottle of oil and vinegar.
2
Lunckskins Snack Bag
Instead of relying on the often-unhealthy vending machine, pack a portion-controlled snack in one of these cute, eco-friendly bags. Each reusable sack can be cleaned on the top rack of your dishwasher.
3
PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag
Don’t have the luxury of an office fridge? Put this bag in the freezer at night, and in the AM, just throw your lunch in. It will keep your food cold and safe for up to 10 hours.
4
Lifefactory 2-Cup Glass Food Storage with Silicone Sleeve
If you want to skip plastic, glass is a great option for toting your leftovers (though it can be a bit heavy). The silicone sleeve on this container helps prevent it from breaking, while button tabs ensure a leak-free fit.
5
Rubbermaid LunchBlox Sandwich Kit
These containers stack and snap together to save space and help you stay organized. Each kit comes with containers for a sandwich, two half-cup snacks, and a side, as well as an ice pack that snaps directly to the containers.
6
Klip-It Noodle Bowl-to-Go
Like to bring soup or pasta to work? This dishwasher-safe cup makes it easy to carry liquids to the office. A vented lid prevents microwave splatters, and the handle stays cool even when your food is hot.
7
Bento Food Container Set
Bento lunch boxes make lunchtime fun—and help you control your portions. A sandwich or a salad can fit in the large compartment, while the two smaller ones can be used for fruit, carrots, or other healthy sides.
8
Aladdin Classic Mason Salad Jar
If you’re big into bowls or salads, a mason jar lets you layer ingredients so they stay fresh. A separate dressing container that's attached to the top keeps the liquid out until you're ready to dine. The durable, lightweight jar is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.