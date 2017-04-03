4 Salt-Free Cooking Tricks That Help Food Taste Better

A handful of salty potato chips may taste amazing in the moment, but sodium comes with side effects. From raising your blood pressure to increasing your water retention and boosting bloat, salt can serve up a host of health problems in the short- and long-term.

Luckily reducing your salt intake isn’t that hard and doesn’t have to mean bland meals that bore your tastebuds. In this video you can learn about four ways to add flavor to your meals without sky-high sodium. No time to watch? Below are the smart steps you can take to eat well without compromising your health.

1. Spice it up: Flavor-packed ingredients like black or crushed red pepper, oregano, or salt-free herb and spice mixes are all great ways to add a kick to your dish. Added bonus? They’re free of calories, so you can add as much as you want.

2. Add acids: Much like salt, acidic ingredients work to amp up a meal’s flavors. Splash some balsamic or red wine vinegar on your pasta and salads, or opt for a spritz of citrus on your grilled chicken for an extra tangy bite.

3. Sprinkle on seaweed: This underwater algae can offer a unique taste to dishes, as well as savory snacks like popcorn. Look for ground dulse in the Asian section of your grocery store for a dried version of seaweed that can be sprinkled on anything.

4. Mix up your methods: It’s not only about ingredients. Tampering with your cooking techniques can also add oomph to your food. Instead of simply steaming your veggies, try grilling or slow-cooking them to intensify their flavors and transform their texture too.