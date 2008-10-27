Low-Fat Mediterranean Turkey Wrap



From Health magazine

Leftover turkey + cucumber + olives + Greek-style yogurt + whole-grain wrap =Mediterranean Turkey Wrap

This simple, low-fat wrap recipe combines a creamy yogurt dressing and flavorful olives for a unique and tasty way to enjoy your leftover turkey.

Slice the leftover turkey; set aside. Cut off the ends of the cucumber, and slice into thin rounds. Chop the olives roughly. Mix 1/4 cup plain fat-free Greek-style yogurt with a pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper. Stir the cucumber into the yogurt dressing. Spread the yogurt-cucumber mixture in the middle of a whole-grain wrap. Top with the sliced turkey and olives. Fold in the top and sides of the wrap, and roll it toward you. Wrap the sandwich in parchment paper, if you like, and slice in half. Serve wrap with pita chips, carrots, and hummus—and enjoy.

Nutrition:

Calories 377; Fat 9g (sat 2g, mono 2g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 86mg; Protein 46g; Carbohydrate 31g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 6g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 685mg; Calcium 99mg

(PHOTO: YUNHEE KIM)