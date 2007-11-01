Holiday Brunch: Sarabeth Levine's Low-Cal Pancakes

Follow this easy recipe to make Sarabeth’s Pancakes. A breakfast-and brunch-favorite, they're delicious with Sarabeth's preserves.

Makes 8 servings (about 16 pancakes)

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 16 minutes

Toss in some cooked wheat berries (whole-wheat kernels that you’ll find in natural-foods stores) for a subtle chewiness. Blueberries are a delicous addition, too.

Ingredients:

1 cup (5 ounces) whole-wheat flour

1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk

2 large eggs, separated

1 1/2 teaspoons butter, divided

Maple syrup, warmed, for serving

Sarabeth’s preserves, for serving

Instructions:

1. Put first 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl and stir with a whisk; make a well in the center. Put egg yolks and milk in a medium bowl and stir with a whisk until blended. Pour the milk mixture into the well of the dry ingredients. Using a wood-en spoon, stir just until the batter is mixed. Do not overmix (a few tiny lumps of flour may remain).

2. In a small bowl, beat the egg whites with a hand mixer just until soft peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter.

3. Preheat a large nonstick pan. Add 1 teaspoon of the butter and heat over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Using 1/3 cup for each pancake, pour the batter into the pan, leaving 1 inch between pancakes. Cook until tiny bubbles form on the surface of the batter, about 2 minutes. Turn the pancakes and cook until the other side is golden brown, about 2 more minutes. Keep warm.

4. Add the remaining butter to the pan, and continue cooking until you run out of batter. Serve pancakes immediately on warmed plates, with the syrup and preserves on the side. (Serving size: 2 pancakes)

Nutrition:

Calories 219 (20% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 62mg; Protein 9g; Carbohydrate 18g; Sugars 7g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 270mg; Calcium 191mg

Recipes adapted from Sarabeth Levine

Edited by Frances Largeman-Roth