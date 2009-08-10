11-Year-Old Runs 32 Miles, Dieting Mistakes to Avoid, and Why You Should Love Your Love Handles

- Excess fat on your hips and butt may not seem like a good thing, but according to a recent study, there’s reason to adore those love handles! That muffin top may actually protect you from some diseases! [GirlGetStrong]
- Healthy eating can definitely help you reach your Feel Great Weight, but it’s not always a walk in the park. To help ease diet woes, here are seven common dieting mistakes to avoid. [FitOrbit]
- Looks like Hula-hoop fitness is really catching on: A New York exercise instructor is taking the trend to the next level with a Pilates-based routine she’s calling Hoopilates. [NY Daily News]
- Grilling is a fun and healthy way to whip up all your summer favorites, and we’re tired of it being considered a man’s game. Check out these five grilling tips and add some sizzle to your summer fare. [FNCiMag]
- Our first-time triathlete kicked the New York City triathlon’s butt last month. But this 11-year-old is trying to one-up her: She competes every year in a charity fund-raising run-a-thon. This year, during the 10-hour event, she ran an astounding 32 miles. Her goal for next year? 34! [New York Times]
Previous news from Around the Web:
Back-to-School With Tissues, Tubby Teens, and Danger at the Celeb Pool Party
How to Stay Fit When You Eat for a Living, Breast-Feeding Dolls, and Why Bottled Water Has an Expiration Date
New Drink Likened to Marijuana, Holding a Grudge Can Harm Your Health, and Why Dandelions Are Good For You