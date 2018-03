By Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD

From Health magazine

Making fresh corn salad is one of my summer favorites but cutting corn off the cob takes a chunk of time (and is risky on the fingers).

I finally found a tool to help out. Oxo’s new Corn Stripper ($11.99; www.oxo.com) cuts and catches the kernels and lets me know when I’ve got a half-cup.

