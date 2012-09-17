Recipe of the Day: Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

Leftover veggies in the fridge? Here's a tasty way to put them to use in a dish the whole family will love.

Plus, unlike most lasagna recipes, this one qualifies as relatively low in fat (12 grams per serving, including 6 grams saturated) thanks to ingredients like part-skim ricotta cheese and part-skim mozzarella.

This dish delivers a whopping 8 grams of fiber per serving, plus 4 mg of iron and 379 mg of calcium. Make it tonight!

Ingredients: Part-skim ricotta cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, egg whites, garlic, fresh basil, marinara sauce, no-boil lasagna noodles, roasted vegetables, part-skim mozzarella

Calories: 391



Try this recipe: Roasted Vegetable Lasagna