More Than 2 Million Pounds of Bacon Recalled After Illnesses Reported

Kraft Heinz announced a recall on Tuesday of more than 2 million pounds of its Oscar Mayer turkey bacon after complaints of illness and spoilage lead to an investigation by the company.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in an official statement on behalf of Kraft Heinz that roughly 2,068,467 pounds of turkey bacon "may be adulterated" because the bacon might go bad before the "Best When Used By" dates listed on the packaging.

The meat affected by the recall, which was shipped nationwide, was produced between May 31, 2015, and August 6, 2015. Here is the package info and "Best When Used By" dates to look for in your fridge:

Oscar Mayer "Selects Uncured Turkey Bacon"

(56-oz. cardboard boxes containing four plastic wrapped packages)

Aug. 24, 2015, through Oct. 26, 2015

Product UPC 0 4470007633 0

Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon "Smoked Cured Turkey Chopped and Formed"

(36-oz. cardboard boxes containing three plastic wrapped packages)

Aug. 28, 2015, through Oct. 20, 2015

Product UPC 0 7187154874 8

Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon "Smoked Cured Turkey Chopped and Formed"

(48-oz. cardboard boxes containing four plastic wrapped packages)

Sept. 3, 2015, through Oct. 30, 2015

Product UPC 0 7187154879 3

The three products in question also bear the plant number "P-9070" and the line number "RS19."

This particular recall is a "health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product," per the USDA's announcement. Officials are also urging anyone who's developed symptoms of foodborne illness, like vomiting or nausea, after eating these bacon products to see a doctor.

If you have questions about the recall, you can call the Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations Center at (800) 278-3403.

