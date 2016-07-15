­15 Kitchen Gadgets Every Fruit Lover Needs

As Health’s food editor, I get pitched a lot of products. Usually I’m skeptical of specialty gadgets that only do one or two things in the kitchen. But when talk of some of these items came up in a meeting recently, I got schooled. Turns out many of our staffers swear by their faves. The lesson for me: Don’t scoff unless you’ve sliced, pitted or peeled with them all. Healthy eating includes taking the stress out of food prep; so read on for some cool tools to improve your enjoyment of all kinds of delicious, good-for-you fruit.