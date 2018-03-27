13 Keto Snacks People Are Loving on Pinterest

People can’t stop talking about the ketogenic diet, and social media is filled with photos and posts from people who credit this high-fat, low-carb plan for their significant weight loss. If you're interested in giving keto a try, consult your doctor first—and then test it out by swapping your usual go-to snack for a keto version. These blogger- and nutritionist-inspired snack recipes are the ones we’ve been seeing all over Pinterest.

Garlic Cheddar Cheese Crisps

You'd never know that this deliciously cheesy recipe from 730 Sage Street has just two ingredients.

Salt and Vinegar Zucchini Chips

Those tangy chips with the satisfying crunch underwent a healthy upgrade from Sugar-Free Mom.

Keto Paleo Chocolate Popsicles

Have a hankering for something sweet? Try out these frozen treats from Keto Diet App.

Ham and Egg Breakfast Cups

Ham it up with these keto-compliant cups from Midget Momma.

Easy Antipasto Skewers

Salt and Lavender’s veggie and cold cut skewers are perfect for a party platter or casual solo snack.

Chicken Cheese Quesadillas

Made with coconut flour, these quesadillas from Seasonly Creations are low in carbs and high in satisfaction.

Blueberry Muffins

For a sweeter morning or midday snack, you’ll love these filling blueberry muffins from My Mommy Style.

Mocha Hazelnut Cereal

Cereal lovers, rejoice. My Primitive Palate has a keto-approved, caffeine-packed version of your usual cold bowl of flakes.

Chia Pudding

With few ingredients and lots of flavor, this basic chia pudding recipe from Eating Bird Food is the ideal snack.

Soft Pretzels

You’ll hit a home run with this ballgame favorite from Peace, Love and Low Carb.

Herb-Stuffed Mushrooms

These vegan mushroom bites from I Heart Umami are loaded with filling, tasty herbs and have a surprising cheesy flavor.

Chicken Satay

For an on-the-go protein boost, grab one of these skewers from Grass Fed Girl.

PB Chia Energy Bites

Fat bombs are all over Pinterest right now. We’re partial to this recipe from Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, and author of Eating in Color.

Ingredients:

½ cup smooth peanut butter at room temperature

1/3 cup chia seeds

1/3 cup hemp seeds

1 tablespoon coconut butter

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions: