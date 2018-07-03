6 Keto-Friendly Recipes for Your Instant Pot

It's not necessarily easy to adopt a ketogenic diet. But it is easy to use an Instant Pot to make everything from satisfying snacks and filling dinners to tasty desserts. So what could be smarter than combining the two?
The ultra-low-carb diet the internet is obsessed with isn't for everyone–but if you're in the clear to give it a try, grab an Instant Pot ($99, amazon.com) and get cooking!
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
Hands-on time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 1
1 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast
¼ tsp. salt
⅛ tsp. pepper
¼ tsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsps. coconut oil, divided
1 egg
1 cup water
¼ avocado
2 Tbsps. mayo
¼ cup shredded white cheddar
Salt and pepper to taste
Cut chicken breast in half lengthwise. Use meat tenderizer to pound chicken breast until thin. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and set aside.
Add 1 Tbsp. coconut oil to your Instant Pot. Press Sauté button, then press Adjust button and set temperature to Less. Once oil is hot, fry the egg, remove, and set aside. Press Cancel button. Press Sauté button, then press Adjust button to set temperature to Normal. Add 1 Tbsp. of coconut oil and sear chicken on each side for 3 to 4 minutes until golden.
Press the Manual button and set time for 8 minutes. While chicken cooks, use fork to mash avocado and then mix in mayo. When timer beeps, quick-release the pressure. Put chicken on plate and pat dry with paper towel. Use chicken pieces to form a sandwich with egg, cheese, and avocado mayo. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Breakfast Burrito Bowl
Hands-on time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
6 eggs
3 Tbsps. melted butter
1 tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
½ pound cooked breakfast sausage
½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
½ cup salsa
½ cup sour cream
1 avocado, cubed
¼ cup diced green onion
In large bowl, mix eggs, melted butter, salt, and pepper. Press the Sauté button and then press the Adjust button to set the heat to Less.
Add eggs to your Instant Pot and cook for 5 to 7 minutes while gently moving with rubber spatula. When eggs begin to firm up, add cooked breakfast sausage and cheese and continue to cook until eggs are fully cooked. Press the Cancel button.
Divide eggs into 4 bowls and top with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and green onion.
Chicken Zoodle Soup
Hands-on time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 6
3 stalks celery, diced
2 Tbsps. diced pickled jalapeño
1 cup bok choy, sliced into strips
½ cup fresh spinach
3 zucchinis, spiralized
1 Tbsp. coconut oil
¼ cup button mushrooms, diced
¼ medium onion, diced
2 cups cooked diced chicken
3 cups chicken broth
1 bay leaf
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. garlic powder
⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
Place celery, jalapeño, bok choy, and spinach into medium bowl. Spiralize zucchini; set aside in a separate medium bowl. (The zucchini will not go in the pot during the pressure cooking.)
Press the Sauté button and add the coconut oil to your Instant Pot. Once the oil is hot, add mushrooms and onion. Sauté for 4 to 6 minutes until onion is translucent and fragrant. Add celery, jalapeños, bok choy, and spinach. Cook for additional 4 minutes. Press the Cancel button.
Add cooked diced chicken, broth, bay leaf, and seasoning to your Instant Pot. Click lid closed. Press the Soup button and set time for 20 minutes.
When timer beeps, allow a 10-minute natural release, and quick-release the remaining pressure. Add spiralized zucchini on Keep Warm mode and cook for additional 10 minutes or until tender. Serve warm.
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bites
Hands-on time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Serves 8
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered erythritol
½ cup peanut flour
¼ cup sour cream
2 tsps. vanilla
2 eggs
2 cups water
¼ cup low-carb chocolate chips
1 Tbsp. coconut oil
In large bowl, beat cream cheese and erythritol until smooth. Gently fold in peanut flour, sour cream, and vanilla. Fold in eggs slowly until combined.
Pour batter into four 4-inch spring form pans or silicone cupcake molds. Cover with foil. Pour water into Instant Pot and place trivet in pot.
Carefully lower pan into pot. Press the Cake button and press the Adjust button to set heat to More. Set time for 15 minutes. When timer beeps, allow a full natural release. Carefully lift cups from Instant Pot and allow to cool completely before refrigerating.
In small bowl, microwave chocolate chips and coconut oil for 30 seconds and whisk until smooth. Drizzle over cheesecakes. Chill in fridge.