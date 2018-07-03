6 Keto-Friendly Recipes for Your Instant Pot

It's not necessarily easy to adopt a ketogenic diet. But it is easy to use an Instant Pot to make everything from satisfying snacks and filling dinners to tasty desserts. So what could be smarter than combining the two?

That's the plan behind The 'I Love My Instant Pot' Keto Diet Recipe Book ($17, amazon.com) by Sam Dillard of HeyKetoMama.com. From poached eggs to quick chicken parm, the book—out July 3rd—is packed with 175 keto-approved recipes you can make in a jiffy, with easy cleanup to boot.

The ultra-low-carb diet the internet is obsessed with isn't for everyone–but if you're in the clear to give it a try, grab an Instant Pot ($99, amazon.com) and get cooking!