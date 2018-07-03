6 Keto-Friendly Recipes for Your Instant Pot

These low-carb dishes couldn't be easier.

Sarah Klein
July 03, 2018
Trying the keto diet? Your Instant Pot can help

It's not necessarily easy to adopt a ketogenic diet. But it is easy to use an Instant Pot to make everything from satisfying snacks and filling dinners to tasty desserts. So what could be smarter than combining the two?

That's the plan behind The 'I Love My Instant Pot' Keto Diet Recipe Book ($17, amazon.com) by Sam Dillard of HeyKetoMama.com. From poached eggs to quick chicken parm, the book—out July 3rd—is packed with 175 keto-approved recipes you can make in a jiffy, with easy cleanup to boot.

The ultra-low-carb diet the internet is obsessed with isn't for everyone–but if you're in the clear to give it a try, grab an Instant Pot ($99, amazon.com) and get cooking!

2 of 7 James Stefiuk/The I Love My Instant Pot Keto Diet Recipe Book

Chicken Breakfast Sandwich

Hands-on time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves 1

1 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast

¼ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsps. coconut oil, divided

1 egg

1 cup water

¼ avocado

2 Tbsps. mayo

¼ cup shredded white cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

  1. Cut chicken breast in half lengthwise. Use meat tenderizer to pound chicken breast until thin. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and set aside.
  2. Add 1 Tbsp. coconut oil to your Instant Pot. Press Sauté button, then press Adjust button and set temperature to Less. Once oil is hot, fry the egg, remove, and set aside. Press Cancel button. Press Sauté button, then press Adjust button to set temperature to Normal. Add 1 Tbsp. of coconut oil and sear chicken on each side for 3 to 4 minutes until golden.
  3. Press the Manual button and set time for 8 minutes. While chicken cooks, use fork to mash avocado and then mix in mayo. When timer beeps, quick-release the pressure. Put chicken on plate and pat dry with paper towel. Use chicken pieces to form a sandwich with egg, cheese, and avocado mayo. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

CALORIES: 761 FAT: 52.6 grams / PROTEIN: 52.4 grams / SODIUM: 996 milligrams / FIBER: 2.5 grams / CARBOHYDRATES: 5.2 grams / NET CARBOHYDRATES: 2.7 grams / SUGAR: 0.4 grams

3 of 7 James Stefiuk/The I Love My Instant Pot Keto Diet Recipe Book

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

Hands-on time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

6 eggs

3 Tbsps. melted butter

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

½ pound cooked breakfast sausage

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup salsa

½ cup sour cream

1 avocado, cubed

¼ cup diced green onion

  1. In large bowl, mix eggs, melted butter, salt, and pepper. Press the Sauté button and then press the Adjust button to set the heat to Less.
  2. Add eggs to your Instant Pot and cook for 5 to 7 minutes while gently moving with rubber spatula. When eggs begin to firm up, add cooked breakfast sausage and cheese and continue to cook until eggs are fully cooked. Press the Cancel button.
  3. Divide eggs into 4 bowls and top with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and green onion.

CALORIES: 613 / FAT: 49.9 grams / PROTEIN: 22.9 grams / SODIUM: 1447 milligrams / FIBER: 4.0 grams / CARBOHYDRATES: 9.9 grams / NET CARBOHYDRATES: 5.9 grams / SUGAR: 1.6 grams

4 of 7 James Stefiuk/The I Love My Instant Pot Keto Diet Recipe Book

Warm Cabbage and Broccoli Slaw

Hands-on time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 6

2 cups broccoli slaw

½ head cabbage, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped kale

4 Tbsps. butter

1 tsp. salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Press the Sauté button and add all ingredients to your Instant Pot. Stir-fry for 7 to 10 minutes until cabbage softens. Serve warm.

CALORIES: 97 / FAT: 7.2 grams / PROTEIN: 1.9 grams / SODIUM: 412 milligrams / FIBER: 2.7 grams / CARBOHYDRATES: 6.5 grams / NET CARBOHYDRATES: 3.8 grams / SUGAR: 3.0 grams

5 of 7 James Stefiuk/The I Love My Instant Pot Keto Diet Recipe Book

Shrimp Stir-Fry

Hands-on time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

2 Tbsps. coconut oil

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

½ cup button mushrooms

½ cup diced zucchini

2 cups broccoli florets

¼ cup soy sauce or liquid aminos

2 cloves garlic

⅛ tsp. red pepper flakes

2 cups cooked cauliflower rice

  1. Press the Sauté button and add coconut oil to your Instant Pot. Add shrimp and cook for 5 minutes or until pink and fully cooked. Remove and set aside in a bowl.
  2. Add mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, soy sauce, garlic, and red pepper flakes to pot. Stir fry for 3 to 5 minutes until vegetables are fork-tender. Add shrimp back to pot and press Cancel.
  3. Separate pre-made, warmed cauliflower rice into each bowl and top with portion of stir fry. Serve warm.

CALORIES: 173 / FAT: 7.4 grams / PROTEIN: 19.3 grams / SODIUM: 1538 milligrams / FIBER: 1.4 grams / CARBOHYDRATES: 7.0 grams / NET CARBOHYDRATES: 5.6 grams / SUGAR: 1.6 grams

6 of 7 James Stefiuk/The I Love My Instant Pot Keto Diet Recipe Book

Chicken Zoodle Soup

Hands-on time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves 6

3 stalks celery, diced

2 Tbsps. diced pickled jalapeño

1 cup bok choy, sliced into strips

½ cup fresh spinach

3 zucchinis, spiralized

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

¼ cup button mushrooms, diced

¼ medium onion, diced

2 cups cooked diced chicken

3 cups chicken broth

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. garlic powder

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

  1. Place celery, jalapeño, bok choy, and spinach into medium bowl. Spiralize zucchini; set aside in a separate medium bowl. (The zucchini will not go in the pot during the pressure cooking.)
  2. Press the Sauté button and add the coconut oil to your Instant Pot. Once the oil is hot, add mushrooms and onion. Sauté for 4 to 6 minutes until onion is translucent and fragrant. Add celery, jalapeños, bok choy, and spinach. Cook for additional 4 minutes. Press the Cancel button.
  3. Add cooked diced chicken, broth, bay leaf, and seasoning to your Instant Pot. Click lid closed. Press the Soup button and set time for 20 minutes.
  4. When timer beeps, allow a 10-minute natural release, and quick-release the remaining pressure. Add spiralized zucchini on Keep Warm mode and cook for additional 10 minutes or until tender. Serve warm.

CALORIES: 111 / FAT: 3.7 grams / PROTEIN: 13.2 grams / SODIUM: 445 milligrams / FIBER: 1.7 grams / CARBOHYDRATES: 5.0 grams / NET CARBOHYDRATES: 3.3 grams / SUGAR: 3.3 grams

7 of 7 James Stefiuk/The I Love My Instant Pot Keto Diet Recipe Book

Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bites

Hands-on time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves 8

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered erythritol

½ cup peanut flour

¼ cup sour cream

2 tsps. vanilla

2 eggs

2 cups water

¼ cup low-carb chocolate chips

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

  1. In large bowl, beat cream cheese and erythritol until smooth. Gently fold in peanut flour, sour cream, and vanilla. Fold in eggs slowly until combined.
  2. Pour batter into four 4-inch spring form pans or silicone cupcake molds. Cover with foil. Pour water into Instant Pot and place trivet in pot.
  3. Carefully lower pan into pot. Press the Cake button and press the Adjust button to set heat to More. Set time for 15 minutes. When timer beeps, allow a full natural release. Carefully lift cups from Instant Pot and allow to cool completely before refrigerating.
  4. In small bowl, microwave chocolate chips and coconut oil for 30 seconds and whisk until smooth. Drizzle over cheesecakes. Chill in fridge.

CALORIES: 290 FAT: 22.8 grams / PROTEIN: 7.0 grams / SODIUM: 234 grams / FIBER: 1.1 grams / CARBOHYDRATES: 26.5 grams / NET CARBOHYDRATES: 6.5 grams / SUGAR: 2.5 grams / SUGAR ALCOHOL: 18.9 grams

 

Excerpted from The I Love My Instant Pot® Keto Diet Recipe Book: From Poached Eggs to Quick Chicken Parmesan, 175 Fat-Burning Keto Recipes by Sam Dillard (HeyKetoMama) Copyright © 2018 Adams Media, a division of Simon and Schuster. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved. Interior images by James Stefiuk.

