How to Make a Kale Cocktail

Happy hour just got a healthy makeover with this kale-infused concoction. Fresh ginger gives the cocktail a spicy kick, while the pineapple adds a natural touch of sweetness. Watch the video for the recipe and a step-by-step demonstration on how you can make this healthy cocktail at home.

Ingredients

2 oz. chopped Tuscan kale (about 2 packed cups)

½ small pineapple (about 1 lb. 6 oz.), peeled, cored, chopped

1 2-inch piece fresh ginger (about .5 oz.), peeled, minced

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

8 oz. coconut water

Pinch of salt

Honey, optional

Rum (preferably light)

Preparation

1. In a high-speed blender (such as a Vitamix), combine kale, pineapple, ginger, lemon juice, coconut water and salt. Blend until well combined and as smooth as possible (this may take several minutes, and you may have to stop the machine and shake the blender cup a few times).

2. Place a fine-meshed sieve over a bowl. Working in batches, pour the kale mixture into the sieve, stirring and then pressing down on solids to extract as much juice as possible. Discard pulp between batches. You should end up with about 2 cups juice.

3. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add ½ to ¾ cup juice to shaker, along with ½ to 1 oz. rum. Shake well, then strain into a wineglass or champagne flute. Serve up.