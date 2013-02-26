It's National Pistachio Day! Try These 5 Recipes



Getty

Happy National Pistachio Day! If these little green nuts aren’t already one of your favorite snacks, you may want to change your mind.

For their small size, pistachios pack quite the nutritional punch with almost as much potassium as a banana. They are also rich in the antioxidant lutein, which is important for healthy vision and skin.

What's more, pistachios are the lowest calorie nut.

Pistachios make a great addition to a morning parfait or to jazz up toast and chocolate-dipped marshmallows rolled in pistachios are a deliciously easy dessert.

So celebrate this superfood today, either as a snack or in one of these tasty recipes.

Sunshine Muffin

Ingredients: Whole-wheat pastry flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, ground cardamom, salt, orange, sugar, egg whites, olive oil, Greek yogurt, grated carrots, cranberries, pistachios

Calories: 206

Try this recipe: Sunshine Muffin

Winter Salad with Pistachios and Dried Apricots

Ingredients: olive oil, sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, black pepper, salt, salad greens, dried apricots and pistachios

Calories: 147

Try this recipe: Winter Salad with Pistachios and Dried Apricots

Chard with Blood Oranges and Pistachios

Ingredients: Swiss chard, olive oil, shallots, sugar, blood orange or tangerine, sherry vinegar, salt, black pepper and pistachios

Calories: 162

Try this recipe: Char with Blood Oranges and Pistachios

Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles

Ingredients: semisweet chocolate, Grand Marnier, pistachios, corn syrup, butter, orange zest and heavy cream

Calories: 157

Try this recipe: Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles

Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark

Ingredients: chocolate bars, shelled pistachios, and dried cherries

Calories:

Try this recipe: Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark

Read more: