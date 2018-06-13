This Instagrammer Proves How Simple Healthy Meal Prep Can Be

For most of us, Sunday calls for two things: rest and relaxation. But for people who meal prep, Sunday means spending lots of time in the kitchen, preparing or making lunches and dinners for the week ahead. If you like the idea of prepping meals but can’t bear the idea of spending hours over the weekend in your kitchen, we've got a brilliant solution.

Shannon Eng, a California-based fitness influencer, meal preps without slaving over the stove or ruining her entire Sunday. With simple ingredients and step-by-step videos on her YouTube page, Eng shows her followers how to eat clean with ease. Here are a few of her before-and-after meal prep Instagrams to get you started.

Nothing beats a hearty grain bowl. This one from Eng combines shrimp, avocado, quinoa and veggies to make a well-rounded dish for lunch or dinner.

No need to hop in the car for takeout with her Chinese-inspired tofu and broccoli stir fry dish.

Keep it simple with Eng's 8-ingredient recipe featuring broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and quinoa.

Or swap out the sprouts for green beans, as Eng does in this before-and-after video showing how she prepares the dish.

Take a trip to Vietnam—in the comfort of your own home. Eng’s iteration of bánh hỏi is an easy-to-prep noodle bowl with chicken, garlic, cilantro, and greens.

Your taco Tuesday just got healthier (and more convenient). These ground beef and veggie tacos are perfect for your workday lunch or dinner.

These are just a few of the many meal prep options on Eng’s social media accounts that anyone, even novice cooks, can replicate in their own kitchens. With simple ingredients and simple instructions, you'll have simply delicious meals to last you all week long.