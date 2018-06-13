This Instagrammer Proves How Simple Healthy Meal Prep Can Be

Here are six ideas we love. 

Blake Bakkila
June 13, 2018

For most of us, Sunday calls for two things: rest and relaxation. But for people who meal prep, Sunday means spending lots of time in the kitchen, preparing or making lunches and dinners for the week ahead. If you like the idea of prepping meals but can’t bear the idea of spending hours over the weekend in your kitchen, we've got a brilliant solution. 

Shannon Eng, a California-based fitness influencer, meal preps without slaving over the stove or ruining her entire Sunday. With simple ingredients and step-by-step videos on her YouTube page, Eng shows her followers how to eat clean with ease. Here are a few of her before-and-after meal prep Instagrams to get you started.

Nothing beats a hearty grain bowl. This one from Eng combines shrimp, avocado, quinoa and veggies to make a well-rounded dish for lunch or dinner.

No need to hop in the car for takeout with her Chinese-inspired tofu and broccoli stir fry dish.

Keep it simple with Eng's 8-ingredient recipe featuring broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and quinoa.

Or swap out the sprouts for green beans, as Eng does in this before-and-after video showing how she prepares the dish.

🍗🍚 Bookmark this for some easy mealprep ideas and watch me make this! _ One of my go-to meals is quinoa, green beans, and chicken breast. This is about 3 ounces of chicken in each dish and 1/3 cup of dry quinoa in each (when it cooks it expands to about a cup)! It also has olive oil, salt and pepper; chicken and beans are baked in the oven and the quinoa is made on the stove. So easy! _ One of the things I do for accurate macro counting is measuring out portion sizes using weight. Having a food scale is very helpful! _ Calories 479 / Carbs 50g / Fat 15g / Protein 36g _ Happy mealprepping everyone! #mealprepsunday #mealprepping #meaprep #iifym #macros #macrocounting #flexibledieting #foodprep #mealprepideas #healthyeating #healthyfoods #cookingvideo #cookingathome #recipeshare

A post shared by Shannon Eng (@caligirlgetsfit) on

Take a trip to Vietnam—in the comfort of your own home. Eng’s iteration of bánh hỏi is an easy-to-prep noodle bowl with chicken, garlic, cilantro, and greens.

Your taco Tuesday just got healthier (and more convenient). These ground beef and veggie tacos are perfect for your workday lunch or dinner.

🌮 Got mealprep? Let’s taco bout it! On the menu for lunch this week: tacos with fresh veggies: cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, and lettuce, ground beef, and corn tortillas! _ This recipe was super easy and took only about half an hour to prep. I seasoned and cooked the ground beef with salt, pepper, paprika, cumin, chili powder, red peppers, and parsley! _ Lunch is so easy to make and fits with my daily macro goals. And there’s no preservatives like with fast food tacos! _ What’s on your plate this week? #mealprepsunday #mealprep #mealprepmonday #mealprepdaily #tacos #mealprepideas #healthyfood #healthychoices #healthyeating #iifym #macros #macrocounting #iifymgirls #iifymwomen #tacotuesday #weightlosssupport

A post shared by Shannon Eng (@caligirlgetsfit) on

These are just a few of the many meal prep options on Eng’s social media accounts that anyone, even novice cooks, can replicate in their own kitchens. With simple ingredients and simple instructions, you'll have simply delicious meals to last you all week long.

