How to Make Hummus That Tastes Better Than Store-Bought

These tasty hummus recipes feature good-for-you ingredients and tons of flavor.

April 26, 2017
Easy hummus recipes

Hummus is so versatile—you can dip veggies in it as a healthier alternative to ranch, spread it on sandwiches, and you can make it taste like practically anything. Plus, the chickpea-based snack serves up fiber, healthy fats, and vegetarian protein.

Take your hummus obsession to the next level by skipping store-bought and trying our easy hummus recipes instead. A food processor and a handful of simple, fresh ingredients are all you need for a flavor-packed snack or side dish. Our hummus recipes range from spicy to sweet, and use innovative ingredients that pack in flavor without adding calories or unhealthy fats.

Homemade Traditional Hummus

Here, we start with a traditional Middle Eastern hummus recipe. It features chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), garlic, and tahini. At just 44 calories per serving, this is a snack you can always feel good about.

Try this recipe: Homemade Traditional Hummus

Ingredients: No-salt-added chickpeas, garlic cloves, water, tahini, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper

Red-Lentil Hummus

While most hummus recipes use chickpeas as a base, this low-calorie and low-fat version uses red lentils instead. One 2-tablespoon serving provides you with 3 grams of protein, and 1 gram of fiber.

Try this recipe: Red-Lentil Hummus

Ingredients: Red lentils, sea salt, tahini, garlic clove, olive oil, lemon, red wine vinegar, coriander, paprika, parsley, Greek yogurt (optional)

Calories: 64

Mint-and-Pea Hummus on Flatbread

Here's another chickpea swap: green peas. This scrumptious hummus recipe calls for just four ingredients. Mint gives the dip a crisp, unique flavor that's perfect for hot summer days. It's diet-friendly, too, since the resistant starch you get from this green peas encourages weight loss.

Try this recipe: Mint-and-Pea Hummus on Flatbread

Ingredients: Frozen green peas, tahini, fresh mint leaves, kosher salt, flatbread crackers

Calories: 47

Fresh Pea Hummus

A heartier pea hummus, this recipe calls for tasty walnuts and packs in 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving. It doesn’t scrimp on extra flavor, with hints of lemon, garlic, salt, and pepper mixed into this low-calorie spread.

Try this recipe: Fresh Pea Hummus

Ingredients: Frozen peas, walnuts, lemon juice, garlic clove, salt, pepper, crackers


Calories: 150

White Bean & Herb Hummus with Crudites

No food processor? No problem with this white-bean-based recipe. Smash rinsed and drained white beans with a fork, and then stir in chopped chives, lemon juice, and olive oil. In 5 minutes you’ll prep this dish that will in turn give you 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

Try this recipe: White Bean & Herb Hummus with Crudites

Ingredients: Canned white beans, chopped chives, lemon juice, olive oil, assorted raw vegetables

Calories: 150

Caramelized Garlic Hummus

Roasting garlic in the oven before blending it into your hummus adds a warm, toasty flavor to the classic recipe.

Try this recipe: Caramelized Garlic Hummus

Ingredients: Head of garlic, chickpeas, lemon zest and juice, tahini, extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt, white pepper

Spiced Black Bean Hummus with Marinated Peaches

This gourmet hummus has a sweet and spicy kick to it. Your body will thank you for the fiber, protein, calcium, and iron, and whoever is eating it will thank you too (because it tastes so good).

Try this recipe: Spiced Black Bean Hummus with Marinated Peaches

Ingredients: Black beans, garlic clove, tahini, olive oil, Sriracha chili sauce, lemon, sea salt, avocado, sea salt, lemon juice, peach, baked pita chips

Calories: 226

