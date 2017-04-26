How to Make Hummus That Tastes Better Than Store-Bought
These tasty hummus recipes feature good-for-you ingredients and tons of flavor.
More
Health.com
April 26, 2017
1 of 8Alleko/Getty Images
Easy hummus recipes
Hummus is so versatile—you can dip veggies in it as a healthier alternative to ranch, spread it on sandwiches, and you can make it taste like practically anything. Plus, the chickpea-based snack serves up fiber, healthy fats, and vegetarian protein.
Take your hummus obsession to the next level by skipping store-bought and trying our easy hummus recipes instead. A food processor and a handful of simple, fresh ingredients are all you need for a flavor-packed snack or side dish. Our hummus recipes range from spicy to sweet, and use innovative ingredients that pack in flavor without adding calories or unhealthy fats.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Homemade Traditional Hummus
Here, we start with a traditional Middle Eastern hummus recipe. It features chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), garlic, and tahini. At just 44 calories per serving, this is a snack you can always feel good about.
Ingredients: Red lentils, sea salt, tahini, garlic clove, olive oil, lemon, red wine vinegar, coriander, paprika, parsley, Greek yogurt (optional)
Calories: 64
Advertisement
4 of 8John Kernick
Mint-and-Pea Hummus on Flatbread
Here's another chickpea swap: green peas. This scrumptious hummus recipe calls for just four ingredients. Mint gives the dip a crisp, unique flavor that's perfect for hot summer days. It's diet-friendly, too, since the resistant starch you get from this green peas encourages weight loss.
Ingredients: Frozen green peas, tahini, fresh mint leaves, kosher salt, flatbread crackers
Calories: 47
Advertisement
5 of 8Jim Bathie
Fresh Pea Hummus
A heartier pea hummus, this recipe calls for tasty walnuts and packs in 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving. It doesn’t scrimp on extra flavor, with hints of lemon, garlic, salt, and pepper mixed into this low-calorie spread.
No food processor? No problem with this white-bean-based recipe. Smash rinsed and drained white beans with a fork, and then stir in chopped chives, lemon juice, and olive oil. In 5 minutes you’ll prep this dish that will in turn give you 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.