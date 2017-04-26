How to Make Hummus That Tastes Better Than Store-Bought

Hummus is so versatile—you can dip veggies in it as a healthier alternative to ranch, spread it on sandwiches, and you can make it taste like practically anything. Plus, the chickpea-based snack serves up fiber, healthy fats, and vegetarian protein.

Take your hummus obsession to the next level by skipping store-bought and trying our easy hummus recipes instead. A food processor and a handful of simple, fresh ingredients are all you need for a flavor-packed snack or side dish. Our hummus recipes range from spicy to sweet, and use innovative ingredients that pack in flavor without adding calories or unhealthy fats.