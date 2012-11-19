Thanksgiving Turkey Tips: How to Tie a Turkey

When it comes to preparing your Thanksgiving dinner, trussing your turkey is a quick and easy step you don't want to skip. Tying the limbs together helps them stay in place so the turkey can cook evenly, and also ensures a clean presentation.

In the 60-second video above, Sunny Anderson, host of Food Network's "Home Made in America," shows us the quickest and easiest method for knotting up your turkey's limbs.

