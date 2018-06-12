9 Clever Ways to Stay More Hydrated This Summer

"This iced coffee contains water, right?” "Just one more glass of rosé, and then I’ll switch to water.”

We’ve all been there. It’s really easy to get dehydrated—not to mention sunburned—come summertime. These are issues to be wary of year-round, but they’re particularly tricky in warmer weather.

"Staying hydrated in the heat can be more challenging than in cooler temperatures because we lose a significant amount of fluid through our skin in the form of sweat,” Jonah Soolman, RD, a nutritionist and certified trainer at Soolman Nutrition and Wellness in Wellesley, Mass. tells Health. Since we need to replace the fluid lost in that sweat, Soolman explains that "our hydration needs tend to be higher than when the temperature is more mild or cold."

A 2004 report from the Food and Nutrition Board suggested that men aim for about 3.7 liters of water a day and women aim for about 2.7 liters a day. But that may change in different environments: Hot or humid weather can necessitate additional fluid intake, as can high altitudes.

Why does hydration matter so much? “[It’s] important for several reasons, including body temperature stability, bowel regularity, reduced kidney stone risk, and filtering waste products, just to name a few,” Soolman says.

Well, then. Here are tips for hydrating yourself while keeping the process exciting, tasty, and good-looking. (Allow us to explain.)