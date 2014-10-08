3 Foods You Can Peel With a Spoon

Peeling food is time consuming and it doesn't always go smoothly. Getting the job done faster helps cut right to the good part: the eating. Leave your peeler in the drawer and try these easy tricks (using just a spoon!) from our friends at Food & Wine.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

After you master this method, you'll never have to worry about chomping down on pieces of shell again. It's extra helpful if you're making deviled eggs and need a bunch peeled. Watch: How to Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs With a Spoon


Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi fruit

Kiwis are a great source of Vitamin C, fiber, and folate so you should savor every last bit. This tip helps you do just that, minus the fruit fuzz. Watch: How to Peel Kiwi With a Spoon


Photo: Getty Images

Fresh ginger

Don't be intimidated by ginger's odd shape. By using a spoon, you can get into all the nooks and crannies without a lot of effort. Watch: How to Peel Ginger With a Spoon


Photo: Getty Images

