How to Make Your Own Lattes With Coconut Oil

People do all kinds of strange things in the name of wellness (Magnetic pulse therapy for migraines? Sweets for breakfast to lose weight? Using a pen to prevent colds?). But putting coconut oil in coffee?

If you follow food trends, you know blending butter into coffee is a thing. The concept is similar with coconut oil.

First, the why

Formerly vilified for comprising largely saturated fat, coconut oil is now getting another look. Recent research shows that the type of saturated fat in coconut oil, made up of medium-chain triglycerides, may help the body produce energy, and may increase healthy HDL cholesterol levels. Coconut oil also may help fight colds and inflammation. (And did you know that there are also tons of beauty uses for it?)

Coconut oil is also a good option if you’re going vegan, or just avoiding dairy. Its richness mimics cream in coffee. Or, if you use non-dairy creamers, coconut oil is a good alternative: not only is it healthier (creamers are often loaded with partially hydrogenated oil, sugar, and preservatives), but if you also use it for cooking, it saves the cost of buying a separate creamer.

...And the how

So if you’re intrigued and willing to give it a try, here’s how to make a coconut-oil “latte:” Pour 1 cup of brewed coffee into a high-speed blender, add 1 Tbsp. coconut oil (preferably organic, unrefined, virgin coconut oil), cover and blend until frothy. Then pour into a mug and enjoy.

Add any flavorings you like, such as cinnamon or vanilla, to the blender before mixing. It’s important to use a blender; if you don’t blend, the oil doesn’t emulsify and you’ll get filmy, oily coffee (eww!). Also, if you usually sweeten your java, try it without sweetener first—the coconut oil adds a touch of sweetness, so you may find that you don’t need as much or any sweetener.

