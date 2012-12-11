How to Make Healthy, Low-Cal Hot Cocoa



Corbis

Chocoholics, here's your ammo for the season: Cocoa can help keep your memory strong.

Italian researchers credit flavonols--the chemicals that make dark chocolate good for your heart--with improving how the body processes glucose, which could help the brain work more efficiently.

For a mug with nearly half the calories of the usual but high in brain-boosting compounds, try this 120-calorie hot chocolate recipe from Dallas nutritionist Lauren Talbot, RN.

Heat 1 cup low-fat milk or unsweetened almond milk until boiling; remove from heat. Whisk in 2 TBSP unsweetened cocoa powder or raw cacao powder and 1 packet calorie-free sweetener. Enjoy!