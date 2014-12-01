How to Make Delicious Herbed Mushroom Spoon Bread

Spoon bread is so easy to make and even easier to enjoy. Mushrooms make this classic Southern dish taste even better.

December 01, 2014

Craving a savory Southern dish? You may want to consider whipping up spoon bread, which can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and either as a side dish or a main course.

“Spoon bread is a lovely hybrid of a dish, claiming the middle ground between cornbread and soufflé,” explains Tanya Holland, the executive chef and owner of California’s Brown Sugar Kitchen.

Unlike too-crumbly cornbread, spoon bread can be baked with a medley of ingredients, including fresh veggies and cheeses, which is why Holland believes it’s “a great recipe for adventurous cooks.” But for her take on spoon bread, Holland loads up on meaty sliced mushrooms, giving it a thicker, heartier texture with super-satisfying results. When paired with cheddar cheese and sweet creamy butter, you might not need anything else on your plate—or in your tummy.

“Try it with different varieties of mushrooms­—creminis, portobellos, or even truffles if you’re feeling flush,” she suggests. “Each brings its distinct flavor to the dish.”

Rich, eggy and downright delish, spoon bread is delightfully easy to make and even easier to enjoy.

Check out the recipe for Tanya Holland’s Spoon Bread at Fox News Magazine.

 

Reprinted from "Brown Sugar Kitchen: New-Style, Down-Home Recipes from Sweet West Oakland" by Tanya Holland.









