Once you master slow-cooker chicken broth, you’ll never need (or want) to buy the packaged stuff again. In this video from Cooking Light, learn how to make flavorful broth in your Crock-Pot with celery, onion, carrots, parsley, and garlic. You can freeze the extra broth in a muffin tin to get perfectly portioned servings to use whenever you’re making soups and stews.

Health.com