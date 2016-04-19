Yep, Cauliflower Rice Pudding Is a Thing and It’s Delicious

Chock full of fiber, potassium, and vitamins, this is a dessert you can feel really good about.
Have you tried cauliflower "rice" yet? This super trendy dish is showing up all over Pinterest and Instagram, and since we are big fans of dessert here at Health, we decided to take it to the next level with—you guessed it—cauliflower "rice" pudding.
Our dairy-free recipe calls for coconut milk and cream. We kept it light on the (natural) sweeteners, and added cinnamon for that authentic, good old-fashioned rice pudding flavor. Sprinkle on your topping of choice, and do it to it.
Cauliflower “Rice” Pudding
Serves: 4 to 6
Yield: 2 ¾ cups
½ head cauliflower (about 14 oz.), cut into small florets
1 5.4-oz. coconut cream (3/4 cup)
1 cup canned coconut milk (shake can well before opening)
½ cup coconut sugar (2.8 oz.)
2 Tbsp. maple syrup
2 tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. salt
1 large egg
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
Raisins or toasted coconut or other toppings, optional
- Place cauliflower florets in a food processor; pulse until chopped into rice-sized bits. (You should have about 2½ cups.)
- Transfer cauliflower to a medium saucepan. Stir in coconut cream, coconut milk, sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon and salt. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture thickens and cauliflower is very tender, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, crack egg into a medium bowl; place bowl on top of a kitchen towel. Scoop about ¾ cup pudding mixture into a cup measure. While whisking egg very vigorously, slowly dribble pudding into bowl with egg. Be sure to whisk hard and fast but add pudding slowly. (This tempers the egg and keeps it from scrambling in the pudding’s heat.) Once all the pudding is added to the egg, whisk mixture back into pan with remaining pudding, along with vanilla. Cook, whisking often, until thickened further, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a bowl to cool, stirring often.
- Serve warm, or cover and refrigerate to serve cold (be sure to press plastic wrap directly on surface of pudding to prevent a skin from forming). Pudding will thicken more as it cools. Serve plain, or topped with raisins, toasted coconut or other toppings as desired. Keep leftover pudding refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.(A heads up: After the pudding has chilled and you open the container, you may get hit with that signature cauliflower, uh, aroma. Trust us, it'll disappear in a second, and you won't taste it.)