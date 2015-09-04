How to Make Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Dig in to this rich, delicious pizza and get ready to lose weight without feeling deprived.
Who says diet food has to be boring? Dig in to this rich, delicious pizza—or one of the other crave-worthy recipes in the Cooking Light Diet—and get ready to lose weight without feeling deprived.
Veggie Pizza with Cauliflower Crust
Recipe developed by Rebecca Longshore.
Prep: 25 minutes Cook: 1 hour Serves: 2
1 head cauliflower (about 3 lb.), roughly chopped
2 tsp. olive oil
1⁄2 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
1⁄2 cup sliced red bell pepper
1⁄2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. kosher salt
3 cloves garlic, minced
21⁄2 oz. shredded part-skim mozzarella (about 2/3 cup)
2 large egg whites
1⁄2 oz. grated Parmesan
1⁄2 cup thinly sliced seeded tomatoes
2/3 cup fresh baby spinach
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. In a food processor, pulse half of cauliflower 10 to 15 times or until finely chopped (like rice). Transfer to a parchment- lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining cauliflower. Coat cauliflower with cooking spray. Bake, stirring once, for 25 minutes. Let cool. Increase oven temperature to 450°F.
3. Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tsp. oil; swirl to coat. Add mushrooms and bell pepper; sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.
4. Place cauliflower in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze until very dry. In a large bowl, combine cauliflower, remaining 1 tsp. oil, 1⁄4 cup basil, 1⁄8 tsp. black pepper, salt, garlic, 2 oz. mozzarella, egg whites and Parmesan. On a parchment- lined baking sheet, press mixture into 2 8-inch circles. Coat crusts with cooking spray.
5. Bake crusts until browned, about 22 minutes. Remove from oven; top evenly with mushroom mixture, tomatoes, spinach, remaining 1⁄4 cup basil, remaining 1⁄8 tsp. black pepper and remaining mozzarella. Bake until cheese melts, about 7 minutes.
PER SERVING: 350 Calories, 16g Fat (6g Sat.), 25mg Chol., 11g Fiber, 26g Pro., 32g Carb., 658mg Sod., 3mg Iron, 488mg Calcium
RELATED:
15 Easy Pizza Recipes Under 400 Calories
30 Quick and Easy Fat-Burning Recipes