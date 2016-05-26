This Cucumber Granita Tastes Just Like a Mojito

When we say "summer dessert," you probably don't think "cucumber." But you will, after you try this unique icy treat. It has all the flavors of a mojito—lime, mint, and rum (if you like). But the star here is cucumber. Not only is this crowd-pleasing vegetable lightly sweet, it's also 90% water, so it's the ultimate refresher. And this granita recipe is prepped in advance, so you get to keep your cool too.

Cucumber-Mojito Granita

Serves: 6-8

Yield: about 3 1/3 cups

3 English cucumbers (about 11 oz. each), peeled, seeded, chopped (about 4 cups)

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Pinch of salt

2 tsp. chopped fresh mint

2/3 cup coconut sugar or evaporated cane crystals

1 to 2 Tbsp. rum (optional)

Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch metal or glass baking dish and freeze for 3 to 4 hours, until completely frozen. Every 45 minutes to 1 hour, shave with a fork to form shreds. Serve in chilled glasses.

Tip: Swap chopped cantaloupe or honeydew for half of the cucumber for a different flavor. If the melon is very sweet, cut the sugar to ½ cup.