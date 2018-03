The humble hard-boiled egg is a quality source of protein and other nutrients (including vitamins D and B12, and choline and selenium). But it can be tough to get hard-cooked eggs just right, with a creamy yolk, firm exterior, and easy-to-peel shell. The secret is to gradually raise the egg’s temperature while it cooks. To learn more key tips, check out this video on the best way to hard-boil an egg.