How to Cook Eggplant

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, eggplant is a staple of the Mediterranean diet. But cooking with the vegetable may seem a little intimidating because it can sometimes turn out bitter and mushy. In this video, we’ll show you to avoid that. Learn the best way to peel the veggie; and how to drain its bitter juices, and deflate air pockets that would cause mushiness. With these techniques, you’ll get tender, tasty eggplant every time—whether you’re roasting, grilling, or pan-frying.