The Secret to Cooking Perfect Asparagus

Asparagus is known for making pee smell funny. But it can do so much more, like help you beat bloat and lose weight, thanks to its diurectic properties and high fiber content. The veggie is packed with other nutrients, too, including vitamins A, C, E, K, and B6, as well as folate, iron, copper, calcium, and protein. Plus, it’s a rich source of antioxidants.

As if you needed another reason to eat more of it, asparagus is super versatile: It can be grilled, roasted, boiled, and sautéed. But sautéing leads to an especially tasty crisp yet tender texture. Watch this video from Real Simple to learn how to sauté asparagus to perfection.

RELATED: 10 Reasons Why You Should Eat More Asparagus

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Begin by snapping off the ends of your asparagus and discarding them. Then, on your stove, heat a large skillet to medium heat. Add a teaspoon of olive oil to the pan and swirl to coat the surface evenly. Once the oil has started to heat, place your asparagus pieces in the pan and spread them out. Sauté them in your pan, using a wooden spoon, for 6 to 7 minutes until they’re just slightly tender.

RELATED: Low-Calorie Grilled Asparagus Panzanella

As soon as they’ve reached prime texture, transfer your asparagus to a plate and sprinkle with a generous amount of sea salt. For an added tasty touch (and lovely plating presentation), place lemon slices on top of your asparagus. And as simple as that, you have a comforting side dish that will turn any dinner into an extra healthy and satisfying meal.