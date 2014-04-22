How Eating Avocado Can Help You Slim Down

If you weren't already in love with avocados, here's another reason to jump on the bandwagon: A new study says that eating half an avocado with lunch helps reduce cravings in the late afternoon, a.k.a. the time of day you're so hungry you'll eat the sad-looking cupcake that's been sitting in the office kitchen since 10 am. Oops!

Researchers at Loma Linda University say that the fiber and monounsaturated fat in avocado helped study participants feel fuller. Try these 3 ways to include avocado in your lunch.

