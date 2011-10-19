Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Pad Thai, Broccoli-and-Cheese Quiche, and Spicy Black-Bean Chili

All of our meals this week are classic comfort foods with a healthy kick! Enjoy favorites such as pad thai, broccoli-and-cheese quiche, and spicy vegetarian chili while you decorate pumpkins and enjoy all fall has to offer. Visit your local farmers' market this weekend to pick up seasonal fruits and veggies to have on hand for healthy, quick snacks during the week. Enjoy!

Grocery list

1 dozen eggs

3 green onions

6 garlic cloves

1 large shallot

6 oz. raw shrimp

1 lb. block extra-firm tofu

1 large bag bean sprouts

1 bottle sweet chili sauce

1 bottle fish sauce

Tamarind (from a soft block; you can find this at an Asian grocery store)

1 box pad thai rice noodles

1 small jar roasted peanuts

Sriracha sauce

2 limes

1 9-inch unbaked pie crust (homemade or store bought)

6 oz. shredded monterey jack cheese

1 large bunch broccoli

Onion flakes

1 quart skim milk

4 slices bacon

8 oz. dried black beans

2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) diced fire-roasted tomatoes with green chilies

2 quarts vegetable stock

1 large yellow onion, minced

Chili powder

Ground cumin

1 can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce





Homemade Pad Thai

A delicious version of the Thai takeout favorite!

Serves 4

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 green onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large shallot, minced

6 oz. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 oz. extra firm tofu, diced

1 1/2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 cups bean sprouts

2 tbsp. tamarind (from a soft block; you can find this at an Asian grocery store)

1 cup boiling water

1 tbsp. sweet chili sauce

2 1/2 tbsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

3 tbsp. fish sauce (hold your nose!)

8 oz. pad thai rice noodles

3 tbsp. roughly chopped roasted peanuts

Big squeeze sriracha sauce (or 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. red chili flakes)

Limes for serving

1. In a glass measuring cup, combine boiling water and tamarind. Mash with the back of a spoon for a few minutes so tamarind softens. Pour over fine mesh strainer or sifter into small bowl and discard remaining tamarind chunks. Add fish sauce, sugar, salt, and sweet chili sauce. Stir well to dissolve sugar and set aside.

2. Cook rice noodles in a big pot of boiling water for 5 minutes until cooked through. Drain and rinse with cold water.

3. Rub large wok or cast-iron skillet with vegetable oil and scramble eggs over medium heat. Move scrambled eggs to a bowl. Add remaining vegetable oil and turn the heat up to medium-high. Add shallot and saute for 4 minutes, followed by garlic. Add shrimp and cook for 30 seconds until the tails curl in, followed by tofu. After cooking, place tofu and shrimp in the bowl with the egg.

4. Pour tamarind sauce into skillet and bring to a boil. Add cooked rice noodles, bean sprouts, and green onions, followed by shrimp and tofu. Toss everything together and finish with a big squeeze of sriracha, more green onions, crushed peanuts, and a squeeze of lime.

Broccoli-and-Cheese Quiche

A quick and delicious weeknight meal!

Serves 4 to 6

9-inch unbaked pie crust (homemade or store bought)

6 oz. shredded monterey jack cheese

1 large bunch broccoli, chopped into small florets (about 2 cups)

1 tbsp. onion flakes

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 cup milk

4 slices bacon

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Fry bacon over low heat until crispy. Drain on paper towels and then roughly chop. Set aside.

2. In a large pot of boiling water, cook broccoli florets for about 6 minutes, until bright green. Drain and rinse with cold water.

3. Press pie crust into a greased 9-inch pie pan and prick the bottom all over with a fork. Arrange cheese all over bottom, then top with broccoli. Sprinkle with onion flakes.

4. Combine eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and chopped bacon in a small bowl, then pour into crust. Bake for 1 hour until center is firm and puffed. Let cool completely before slicing.





Spicy Black-Bean Chili

A hearty, flavor-packed, vegetarian meal in a bowl!

Serves 6

8 oz. dried black beans

2 cans (14 1/2 oz. each) diced fire-roasted tomatoes with green chilies

6 cups vegetable stock

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 large yellow onion, minced

1 1/2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. salt

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, roughly chopped

1. Heat olive oil in a large, heavy pot (a dutch oven works great) over medium-high heat. When hot, add onion and sauté until lightly golden—about 6 to 8 minutes. Stir frequently.

2. After onion has started to caramelize, add minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add chili powder, cumin, and salt, and mix well. Add fire-roasted diced tomatoes, water, dried beans, and chipotle peppers. Bring to a boil, then cover slightly (leave about 1/2 inch open) and simmer for 3 hours. Season with additional salt to taste.

4. Serve with grated cheese and sour cream.