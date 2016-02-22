The Link Between Coffee and the Health of Your Liver

Good news, coffee lovers: Now there's even more reason to enjoy your morning brew.

In a review published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, researchers analyzed data from nine studies and found that those who indulge in two cups of coffee per day had a 44% lower risk of developing liver cirrhosis. And the risk continued to shrink among people who drank three and four cups per day, by up to 65%.

Cirrhosis is a scarring of the liver—brought on by long-term damage, over many years—that interferes with the organ's ability to function. The findings of the new review could be important for patients who are susceptible to the disease, says lead author Dr. O. J. Kennedy of Southampton University in the U.K, though more research is required, as he explained to Forbes: "We now need robust clinical trials to investigate the wider benefits and harms of coffee so that doctors can make specific recommendations to patients.”

One thing the new findings definitely don't mean: that a venti habit can undo the health effects of boozing, which reach far beyond the liver. (Drinking too much is also linked to heart problems, lowered immunity, several types of cancer, and more.) But if you like to wake up with a cup of of joe, or two, or three, by all means, keep drinking. Other research has found that coffee is the number one source of antioxidants in our diet. Interested about the other potential health perks? Check out the video below.

