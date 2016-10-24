How To Make Banana-Hemp Pancakes

Pancakes don’t have to be an ultra-heavy indulgence that leave you feeling sluggish after eating a stack of them (thanks, processed carbs). Instead, try this whole grain version of hot cakes. They’re perfect for a Sunday morning at-home brunch or a weekday breakfast-for-dinner meal. Plus, pancakes are always a go-to way to easily satisfy a big group of hungry guests you may be entertaining.

Banana-hemp pancakes contain heart-healthy oats, which provide lots of soluble fiber, and creamy bananas, a great source of potassium. Add hemp, a fiber-rich seed, into the mix, and you’re guaranteed to feel satisfied and full until your next meal of the day.

For this recipe, swap out vegetable oil for a more natural option: olive oil. It’ll cut down on unnecessary amounts of fat without sacrificing the fluffy texture of your pancakes. Yogurt and eggs provides sources of protein, while maple syrup and vanilla extract add just the right touch of sweetness to the recipe.

To make banana-hemp pancakes, first process rolled oats in a blender. Then, add hemp hearts, salt, baking powder, eggs, yogurt, bananas, maple syrup, olive oil, and vanilla extract and blend all ingredients together. After greasing a frying pan or griddle with butter or coconut oil (our personal favorite), cook your mixture the same way you would classic pancakes.

Need some topping inspiration for your new favorite pancakes recipe? Try fresh banana slices and, of course, classic maple syrup. If you’re craving extra protein, top your hot cakes with a dollop of creamy peanut butter or Greek yogurt.