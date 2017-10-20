Spice Up Taco Tuesday With These 3 Vitamin-Packed Recipes 

Never get bored with Taco Tuesday again! These three recipes each put a twist on this dinner staple. Stay satiated with high-protein, Southwestern-flavored turkey tacos, which are full of fiber-rich black beans and salsa, plus metabolism-boosting cumin and chili powder.

WATCH THE VIDEO: How to Make Chicken Wonton Tacos

Then try omega 3–packed tilapia tacos, which includes vitamin-rich ingredients like paprika (high in vitamin A for healthy eyes) and jicama (full of vitamin C to help your body absorb the iron in the tilapia).

RELATED: 19 Healthy Taco Recipes to Make Over Your Taco Tuesday

For a third option, add buffalo-wing cauliflower tacos. Cauliflower is a low-carb vegetarian-friendly alternative to buffalo wings, but the healthy buffalo wing flavoring means your tastebuds won’t be disappointed. Try all three for your next dinner party!