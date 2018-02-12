9 Healthy Super Bowl Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon

Take the easy way out and get these good-for-you game-day snacks delivered to your door.
Football diehards may be glued to their screens come Super Bowl Sunday, but for fair-weather fans, let’s be honest, the big game is all about the snacks. Whether you crave game—day buffalo wings, spinach and artichoke dip, or a heaping helping of nachos, chances are it’s also a day that strays at least a bit from your usual healthy eating routine. While we are all about enjoying a decadent day now and then—everything in moderation, right?—there are some easy ways to make healthy alternatives to your favorite Super Bowl snacks. Even if you don’t plan on setting foot inside the kitchen–really! We rounded up some of the best healthy game-day snacks you can buy on Amazon for quite possibly the easiest party prep ever.
Beanitos Black Bean Chips with Sea Salt
With more protein and fiber than corn, bean chips will leave you feeling fuller after just a few—making you less likely to devour the whole bag (although they taste so good, you’ll want to). With only five ingredients and five grams of fiber per serving, they’ll still taste amazing with your favorite homemade guac.
G.H. Cretors Extra Virgin Olive Oil Popcorn
Just about anything’s better for you than game-day popcorn that's drowning in butter or covered in fake cheese, but if you’re really not going to pop your own, we like this organic pick with just three ingredients: popcorn, EVOO, and sea salt. This bulk order will satisfy a big party—and leave you with leftovers.
Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs
Vegan, gluten-free chickpea puffs (yes, really) that actually taste like the addictive, neon cheese puffs you’ll never be able to forget. Try any of the five flavors for just 130 calories per serving and 4 grams of beany (you won’t taste it!) protein.
Krave Lemon Garlic Turkey Jerky
This minimally processed savory snack is made with only natural ingredients. Opting for turkey instead of beef or pork jerky cuts back on fat while still making this a satisfying, high-protein pick.
Crazy Go Nuts Buffalo Walnuts
Wing fans will love the spicy buffalo flavor on these superstar nuts. All nuts are heart-healthy, but walnuts are especially high in alpha linoleic acid (ALA), an omega-3 found in plants.
Eda-Zen Toasted Edamame
Help yourself to a handful of these lightly salted, crunchy dried soybeans and you’ll not only snack happy, you’ll fill up on 12 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber per serving—all in just three ingredients.
Biena Chickpea Snacks
Or, if you’d rather a crunchy, roasted bean snack that isn’t quite so…green…try a chickpea instead. Also with just three ingredients, this pick boasts six grams each of protein and fiber and comes in six tasty flavors.
Trader Joe’s Unsweetened & Unsulfured Chokanan Mango
While Super Bowl snacks tend to be savory, after all that protein, you might find yourself craving something sweet. Skip added sugars for the natural kind in this dried mango that has literally nothing else added.
Ghiradelli Twilight Delight Intense Dark Cacao Squares
Nutrition experts always say dark chocolate is good for us, as long as it’s at least 70% dark. If fruit isn’t cutting it when it comes to your sweet Super Bowl snacks, stock up on these perfectly portioned treats for you and your guests.