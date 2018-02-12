9 Healthy Super Bowl Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon

Football diehards may be glued to their screens come Super Bowl Sunday, but for fair-weather fans, let’s be honest, the big game is all about the snacks. Whether you crave game—day buffalo wings, spinach and artichoke dip, or a heaping helping of nachos, chances are it’s also a day that strays at least a bit from your usual healthy eating routine. While we are all about enjoying a decadent day now and then—everything in moderation, right?—there are some easy ways to make healthy alternatives to your favorite Super Bowl snacks. Even if you don’t plan on setting foot inside the kitchen–really! We rounded up some of the best healthy game-day snacks you can buy on Amazon for quite possibly the easiest party prep ever.

