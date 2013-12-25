Healthy Sips: Spiced Apple Cider, Hot Cocoa, and More

There's nothing nicer than a cozy drink on a cold night. And it doesn't have to be green tea to be healthy! Sure, green tea is loaded with antioxidants, and the health benefits of red wine are often touted too.

December 25, 2013

But here are three other drinks that have health benefits: Spiced Apple Cider, Hot Cocoa, and Pomegranate Juice. Drink up!

